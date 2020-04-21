Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 198 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

