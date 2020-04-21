Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

