Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.42 million, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

