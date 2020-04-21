Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

