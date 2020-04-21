Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

Separately, National Securities cut Boxlight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.