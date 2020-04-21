Brown University Invests $2.32 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown University acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

