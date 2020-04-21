Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

