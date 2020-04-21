Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $208,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock valued at $21,992,022 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 438,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 322,337 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

