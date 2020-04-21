Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Situl Jobanputra Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) insider Situl Jobanputra bought 12,500 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,750 ($27,295.45).

CAPC opened at GBX 165.10 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAPC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.09 ($3.09).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

