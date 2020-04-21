Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vereit in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

VER opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Vereit has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,009,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

