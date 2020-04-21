Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

