Cardinal Capital Management Sells 547 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

