Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Cars.com worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after buying an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8,823.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 620,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of CARS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

