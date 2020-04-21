Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Caterpillar has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.50-10.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

