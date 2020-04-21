CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 993 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,959.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

