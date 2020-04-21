CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Square were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

NYSE:SQ opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.