CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $428,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

