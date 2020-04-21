CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $462,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

