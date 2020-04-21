CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.