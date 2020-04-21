Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CEMI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

