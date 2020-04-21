Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

