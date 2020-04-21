Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

