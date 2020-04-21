Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 108,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

