Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

