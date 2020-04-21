Clean Yield Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

