Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,666 shares of company stock worth $65,671,207 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

NYSE CRM opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

