Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

