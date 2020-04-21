Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

