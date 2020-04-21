Clean Yield Group Sells 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

