Clean Yield Group Sells 21,897 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

