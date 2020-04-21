Clean Yield Group Sells 3,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

