Clean Yield Group Sells 833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.