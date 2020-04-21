Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

