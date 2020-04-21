Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

