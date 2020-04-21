Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

