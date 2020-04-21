Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.