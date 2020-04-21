CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

CSX stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

