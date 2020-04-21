CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.27.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

