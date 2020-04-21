Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.