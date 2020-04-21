Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

