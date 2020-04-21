Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 180 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

