Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,152 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

