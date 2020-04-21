Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 766 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

