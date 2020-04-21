Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

BWXT stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

