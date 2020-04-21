Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.