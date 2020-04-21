D. R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. D. R. Horton has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D. R. Horton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

