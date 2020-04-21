Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

