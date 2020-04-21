David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

