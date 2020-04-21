David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

