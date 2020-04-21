Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after buying an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

